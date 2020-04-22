Johnny Ater will perform a Live From Home concert at 7:3 p.m. Saturday, April 25.

In the midst of postponed shows at their theater, The Chocolate Church Arts Center will present Live from Home, a series of concerts performed by regional musicians at home that can be streamed online by audience members via Facebook.

Tickets are not necessary for the concerts. Audience members will be encouraged to donate to help the organization recover lost revenue due to postponed shows, and to support the performers, many of whom are also facing canceled shows and loss of income.

The Chocolate Church Arts Center will continue to announce upcoming Live from Home performers at chocolatechurcharts.org and facebook.

