A virtual Senate candidate forum, centered around the environment and the climate crisis, will be live streamed from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 24, on Facebook and YouTube. The free forum will be hosted by youth climate activists with Sunrise Maine, Maine Youth Climate Strike, Maine Youth for Climate Justice, adult ally sponsoring organizations, and the Maine U.S. Senate candidates, including Betsy Sweet, Lisa Savage, among others, according to a news release from ME Strikes.

This event will be held in conjunction with the wider online actions happening through Friday, April 24, for Earth Day and to promote climate justice and education.

Questions will be asked of the candidates on their stances on various issues, and specific questions will also be heard from guest youth activists.

According to the release, Maine Youth Climate Strike (ME Strikes) is the Maine chapter of US Youth Climate Strike. US Youth Climate Strike was founded on the principle that everyone deserves a safe and livable future, regardless of who they are.

For more information, visit youthclimatestrikeus.org.

Maine Youth for Climate Justice is a broad coalition involving youth from local school environmental clubs to state chapters of national organizations; visit

envicoalition.wixsite.com/mycj.

Sunrise Maine is the Maine branch of the Sunrise Movement. Sunrise is a movement to stop climate change and create millions of good jobs in the process; visit sunrisemovement.org.

