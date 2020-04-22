AUGUSTA – Charles A. Gallant, 73, of Augusta, died unexpectedly Sunday, April 19, 2020 at his home. He was born in Augusta on Nov. 12, 1946, the son of the late John and Yvonne (Arsenault) Gallant.Charles graduated from Cony High School in 1965, where he enjoyed playing multiple sports. He went on to the University of Maine at Orono where he was a member of Phi Mu Delta and played as a shortstop for the Black Bear Varsity Baseball team for three years. In classic Charlie fashion, one of his favorite stories was sharing the game he thought he set the record for the most errors in an inning.Charles worked 30 years for Prudential in Maine and Massachusetts, as an agent and manager. He earned numerous citations and awards over the years including, The Million Dollar Round Table. He retired at the age of 55, settled into his role as the beloved “Poppy” and spent his time on the golf course with his best friends.Charlie was a proud lifetime member of Saint Michael’s Parish and the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks #964. He had a special love for life, a quick witted sense of humor and that special smirky smile. He enjoyed all sports, but had a lifelong love of baseball, which he continued by sharing his passion with generations of Augusta area players. He was especially proud of his role as manager of the 1971 Augusta East Little League All-star team that went on to attend the Little League World Series. He was honored to be inducted with the team into the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015.Charles is predeceased by his brothers, John “Bob” Gallant and David “Punky” Gallant. Charles is survived by his children, Laura Lewis and her husband Christopher of Augusta and Ryan Gallant and his wife Jessica of Augusta: two sisters, Jean Pickett of Manchester, Gloria Erwin and her husband Bob of Cumberland Center, and two sisters- in-law, Jacqueline Gallant and Jean Carney-Gallant; six grandchildren, the absolute lights of his life, Madeline Lewis, Meredith Lewis, Gabriel Lewis, Alexa Gallant, Casey Gallant and Jenna Gallant, all of Augusta; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; his best friends and golfing buddies; and his canine best friend, Toby. There will be no public visiting hours at this time. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial and Celebration of Life will be celebrated at a time when social restrictions have been lifted.Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers,donations can be made to:Augusta Little League27 Philip Ave.Augusta, ME

