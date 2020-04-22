AUGUSTA – Charlie passed away April 17, 2020 due to COVID-19 at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta. He was born July 22, 1941 in Spring Valley, N.Y. and was predeceased by his parents Charles and Mary (Keller) Hopper and his two sisters Dorothy Hopper and Beverly (Hopper) Morrison.He graduated from Spring Valley High School where he met his future wife Ann (Moore). After high school Charlie worked as an auto mechanic for a local car dealership in Spring Valley and was a volunteer fire fighter for Spring Valley Fire Department. He and Ann were married April 20, 1960 and started raising a family. In 1965 Charlie and Ann moved the family to Augusta.He worked as a mechanic for Malcom Cadillac in Augusta and eventually went on to work as a full time fire fighter for the City of Augusta. On his days off he ran his own auto repair garage and started dabbling in wood working. In the mid 70’s Charlie went to work for the State Fire Marshal’s Office, a division of the Maine State Police as an arson detective. He retired from the Fire Marshal’s office in 1983 and started running his business, Custom Wood Working, full time.Charlie was an avid hunter and raised many beagles for rabbit hunting. He also owned several motorcycles over the years and was a member of the Blue Knights International Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club.Charlie is survived by his wife Ann; son Edward and wife Catherine of Orono, and by his daughter Terri and her partner David of Winthrop. Also, his grandchildren Sean Mason, Ashley Mason and Christopher Hopper ;and great-grandson Gunner Mason.He will be deeply missed. There will be a celebration of Charlie’s life at a date and time to be announced.Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta, where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

