STOCKHOLM – Gloria R. Sandstrom, 88, died April 19, 2020 at Presque Isle. She was born in Augusta, August 16, 1931, the daughter of the late Joseph and Alfreda (Turcotte) Bedard.She was a graduate of Skowhegan High School, and received her RN Degree from H.H.M. Hospital in Gardner, Mass. She married Gerald Sandstrom, March 27, 1954 and he predeceased her on April 25, 2003.Mrs. Sandstrom was a registered nurse at the Reddington-Fairview Hospital in Skowhegan as well as Cary Memorial Hospital in Caribou for many years. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Stockholm.Gloria is survived by her children, Zoe Lynn Nelson Croft and spouse Bridget of Swansca, Ill., Vicki Ann Fluet and spouse Francis of Madison, Lori Lee Labonte and spouse Robert of Solon, Carol Anne Dionne and spouse Paul of St. Jacques, NB, Carla Anne Strainge and spouse David of Stockholm, and Cathy Anne Caron and spouse Mike of Caribou; one brother, Ronald Bedard of Crossville, Tenn.; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Sandstrom was predeceased by two sisters, Jackie and Mary, and two brothers, Raymond and Bruce.Memorial services in Skowhegan and in Stockholm will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Mockler Funeral Home, Caribou. www.mocklerfuneralhome.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous