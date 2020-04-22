SOUTH CHINA – Kenneth “Ken” Elmer Crockett passed away on April 17, 2020 in his home in South China, ME. He was 73.Ken was born on Nov. 15, 1946 in Augusta to Leslie and Barbara (Wells) Crockett. At the age of 19, he enlisted in the U.S Army. He served during the Vietnam War. After leaving the Army, he became a Master Electrician working at MaineGeneral in Augusta until his retirement. After his retirement, you could most likely find him on his boat fishing with his real good friends, Shawn Tibbetts and Chuck Tibbetts. Ken loved the outdoors whether it was fishing, hunting, or camping. He is survived by his brothers, Richard Crockett and Leon Crockett of Farmingdale, and L. Robert Crockett of Pittston; a son, Jeffery Crockett; a grandson, Robbie Robinson; and great-grandchildren. He is preceded by his mother and father, Leslie and Barbara Crockett. A veteran service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

