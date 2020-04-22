SOUTH CHINA – Leslie D. Ames, 95, passed away on April 18, 2020 at Togus Springs, Togus VA Medical Center with his son, Michael R. Ames and daughter, Pamela J. Ames by his side. Les has now joined his loving wife of 62 years, Faith Ames in Heaven. Les was born at home in Camden on Feb. 5, 1925, son of Harold and Edna Higgins Ames. He started working on a dairy farm at age 10 delivering milk at 10 cents an hour. He bought his own truck and worked hauling whatever was needed to be hauled, changing out truck bodies when necessary.World War II was upon him and Les was drafted in the Army in February 1943. He was deferred until June 1943 to graduate from Camden High School as he was their school bus driver. Les reported to South Carolina for basic training, then transferred to the Army Air Cadet program at Lynchburg College, Virginia. Because of the need for Infantry personnel, Les was sent to England, then France and then Germany to engage in the Battle of the Bulge. Les was wounded in action on Jan. 7, 1945 in Rollesbroich, Germany. After over a year of surgeries and rehabilitation, Les received one of the first bone graft operations in March of 1946 by a team from Walter Reed Hospital. For his bravery, Les received his Army Purple Heart and his Maine Silver Star.Les returned to Maine and graduated from the University of Maine in 1950 as a mechanical engineer. The same year he married the love of his life, Faith LaFleur Ames. They had two children, Michael R. Ames, a retired teacher who now lives in Newport, and Pamela J. Ames, an attorney in Waterville. He has two granddaughters, Jessica Ames Biddinger and her husband, Eric and Katie Ames Bolduc and her husband, Paul. Katie and Paul blessed Les with a great grandson, Matthew Lesland Bolduc, on Oct. 15, 2019. Les left behind several nieces and nephews and many friends.Les was predeceased by his wife, Faith L. Ames and his two sisters, Mary Ames Heald and Nellie Ames Hart.Les and Faith made their home in South Portland, Omaha, Neb. and Cumberland Center. Les worked for American Can Company starting in July 1951 as a professional engineer and retired as Plant Manager of the Casco Bay plant in Portland, Maine. Les and Faith retired to their home in South China where Les lived right up to shortly before his passing.Les enjoyed the family camp on China Lake, was a member of the South China Community Church, a member of the South China VFW, a Shriner and a Mason for 72 years.Les was Trail Master for the Maine Snowmobile Association for many years and continued distribution of trail markers to snowmobile clubs all across Maine. Les loved the outdoors and spending time with his family. There were many snowmobile trips in winter and many side by side ATV trips in spring, summer and fall.The family would like to thank all the people who helped Les in the last years of his life, with special thanks to the greatest neighbors anyone could have, Pierre and Francine Blais. The South China Community Church family, the Masons and Togus Springs VA Medical Center Hospice all helped him enjoy every day of this life.With regard to closure, if you are on a trail sometime, looking over a vista of the great State of Maine, take off your helmet and feel the breeze on your cheek and whisper goodbye to Les, we know he will hear you.A celebration of life for Les Ames will be announced at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the Plummer Funeral Home website at www.plummerfh.com.

