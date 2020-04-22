WATERVILLE – On April 17, 2020, God called Roger home to be with Him. Roger was born in Farmington to parents Dr. Robert and Wilma Jackson. His family moved to Brockton, Mass. in 1969 where he met his wife, Jeanne, at Brockton High School. They were married in 1973 and his “adventure” began. God blessed them with a wonderful daughter, Christine and son, Michael. At the age of 31, Roger gave his life to Jesus, his Lord and Savior, and Roger asked God how he could serve him. He graduated from Baptist Bible College in 1989 and was called to be the Pastor of First Baptist Church of Harmony, Maine. Roger loved God’s Holy Word. He loved reading, preaching, and teaching from it. Why? He knew how much God can change a person’s life when they understand God’s love for them, God’s offer of forgiveness through belief in His Son Jesus, who died for them, and God’s desire for them to become part of His family. Roger also loved Christian music, especially Southern Gospel and Christian Country. In 1995, God guided him to Bangor Baptist Church ministries. This led to him becoming an announcer for WHCF 88.5. He loved to sing in church and, at one point, he and his brothers, Ron and Rick, formed a trio and sang southern gospel music together. In 2007, God gave Roger the “desire of his heart” and he became the music director of God’s Country WMDR 88.9 in Augusta. The listeners and artists, whom he loved, knew him as RJ. He retired from the station in 2017. He continued his ministry at Getchell Street Baptist Church as a Deacon, Sunday School teacher, men’s Bible Study teacher, Worship music leader, and when needed, filled in for his Pastor, David Brown. Roger’s greatest blessing was his family, whom he loved very much. He joined his dad, Dr. Robert Jackson, in heaven. He leaves behind his sweet and loving mom, Wilma Jackson, his wife and best friend Jeanne, whom he lovingly called “his sweetie” and who served alongside him for 46 years, also his daughter, Christine (and husband Bryan) Austin and their two boys Brett and Tyler, and his son Michael (and wife Lindsay) Jackson and their son Brady and daughter Charlotte. GRANDKIDS!! Roger loved them more than they will ever know. He made them laugh with his teasing, jokes, doing “the dab,” getting “their necks,” playing video games and giving hugs. They thought he was one of “the best Grampies in the history of the entire world”. He also leaves behind a sister Beverly (and husband John) Dacosta, a brother Ronald (and wife Debra) Jackson, youngest brother Richard Jackson, extended family, and his various “church” families. His favorite past-time was climbing into his Jeep with his “sweetie” next to him, playing Chrtisian Country music, and heading out on an “adventure” to find a new dirt road, always hoping to see a stream, waterfall, or a moose. Roger, you were a wonderful husband, father, Grampy, and friend. We will miss YOU, your smile, laughter, and loving, helpful spirit. We know that you are now with your Lord and Savior and have just begun your “ultimate” adventure. A service to celebrate Roger’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com

