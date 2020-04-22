Anni Clark Video still by Eric Bailey/Maine Video MarketingSongs for a Sunday with Anni Clark on Facebook will be performed at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 26. Clark also plans to stream concerts on May 3 and 10.

The folk singer is hunkered down in her Old Orchard Beach home and is putting on Sunday afternoon streaming shows for at the least the new few weeks, if not longer. Songs For a Sunday will feature an hour of Clark’s songs including her latest ones “I’m With You, Greta” and “The Ocean is Music,” and you can also expect a few doses of Clark’s keen sense of humor. The shows will end up on YouTube and at anniclark.com.

