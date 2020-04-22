ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension has a new online resource designed to encourage all the gardeners who are waiting for warmer weather and soil ready for planting, according to a news release from the UMaine Extension.

Every week, “Growing Maine Gardeners” at extension.umaine.edu features a new activity and video demonstration suitable for all ages, including making seed tape and forcing branches to bloom indoors. The focus is family friendly indoor and outdoor gardening projects, including tips on getting the most out of Maine’s brief growing season.

For more information, call 581-3877 or email [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: