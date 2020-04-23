AUGUSTA —A Bangor man was arrested Wednesday after Augusta police forced entry to a Bridge Street apartment to capture him.

Stephen Lee Nason, 34, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of burglary, criminal mischief, assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and creating a police standoff.

Sgt. Jesse Brann said around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday police responded to a trespassing complaint at 83 Bridge St. Officers tried to make contact with Nason, but he darted into an apartment that he did not own or know the occupant of, and locked himself inside.

“He was just trying to get away from us,” Brann said. “He probably does have some ties down here, but he’s definitely not someone that’s (in Augusta) all the time.”

Brann said the standoff lasted about half-an-hour when police forced entry into the apartment and arrested Nason.

During the pursuit of Nason, an officer’s hand was closed in the door, which is why Nason was charged with assault. Some damage was made to the door of the apartment as a result of the forced entry.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: