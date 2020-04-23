In true Beyoncé fashion, the superstar is lending a hefty hand in the battle against the pandemic.

The “Love on Top” singer’s BeyGOOD initiative announced Thursday $6 million in relief funds for essential workers and people affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

“Communities of color are suffering by epic proportions due to the [COVID-19] pandemic. Many families live in underserved areas with homes that make it harder to practice social distancing,” the foundation wrote in a statement.

“Communities that were already lacking funds for education, health and housing are now faced with alarming infection rates and fatalities. And these communities lack access to testing and equitable health care,” the statement continued.

In partnership with Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey’s #startsmall initiative, the money will go to various community-based organizations, UCLA and the National Alliance in Mental Illness to provide on-the-ground essential needs and mental health services in New York, Detroit, New Orleans and Houston, Beyoncé’s home city.

“BeyGOOD is supporting organizations that are on the ground 24/7, including United Memorial Center, Bread of Life, Matthew 25 and others, to address these dire needs in some of the hardest hit areas, providing basic necessities, including food, water, cleaning supplies, medicines, face masks and person hygiene items,” according to the statement. “Void of these basic necessities, mental burdens are also accelerated.”

As part of the effort, UCLA is also offering a COVID-19 Care Package that features tools and resources to help with anxiety and depression.

Beyoncé made a surprise appearance last week on ABC’s “The Disney Family Singalong” to sing “When You Wish Upon a Star,” which she dedicated to “all of the health care workers who’ve been working tirelessly to keep us safe.”

During Saturday’s “One World: Together at Home” concert special, Queen Bey called attention to the fact that African Americans are disproportionately suffering as a result of decades of health care inequality.

