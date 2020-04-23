WATERVILLE — The Downtown Waterville Farmers’ Market will re-open at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 30, at the Head of Falls on Front Street and remain open until 6 p.m. each Thursday as a food distribution location, according to a news release from the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, the market is encouraging pre-orders from the local farmers. There will be an updated list of vendors posted on the Facebook page listing those attending the opening so that they may be contacted directly.

A recent Facebook post outlined some specific cautions and operational rules which will be in place for the market:

• Residents are reminded to follow safety rules when visiting the market and to send a friend or neighbor to retrieve groceries if someone in the household is sick or has symptoms of the virus.

• Visitors to the market are asked to keep a distance of 6 feet from each other and to allow the vendors as much space as possible during transactions.

• The first half hour of the market will be reserved for senior citizens along with high-risk customers.

• Everyone is asked to refrain from socializing, eating, or lingering in the market or vicinity.

• It will be helpful to the vendors to bring an assortment of smaller bills if paying with cash, or providing a pen if paying with a check. Residents are encouraged to bring their own hand sanitizer.

For more information, visit Watervillefarmersmarket.org or Facebook.

