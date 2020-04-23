Skowhegan AmeriCorps Outdoor Recreation Program continues to offer many things this month such as fitness challenges, happy hours, guided nature meditations, a book club, work-break chats and more.

The following events are planned:

• Skowhegan Scavenger Hunt Prize Drawing will be held May 1, so pick up a Skowhegan Scavenger Hunt at the Main Street Skowhegan office at 48 Court St., or print it out at home through Facebook at @skowheganamericorps; go outside and find the answers; and return your hunt to the MSS office by Thursday, April 30.

• Over the Water Filter is a group chat via Zoom held from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Grab a beverage and join program organizers for a break from your kitchen while we chat about our favorite topic: the great outdoors.

• Netflix & Quarantine allows a group to watch a movie together at 8 p. m. on Wednesdays. All you need is a subscription to Netflix, Google Chrome, and the Netflix Party Chrome extension. There will be a live chat room available to connect over the movie as well.

• SAORP Book Club: Session 1 will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 30, through Zoom at us04web.zoom.us/j/170352262. April’s book is “Becoming Odyssa: Adventures on the Appalachian Trail” by Jennifer Pharr Davis.

• SAORP Book Club: Session 2 is will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 28, through Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/87062090835. May’s book is “The Overstory” by Richard Powers. The group will chat about the tangled plots and principles of environmentalism.

• Meditation Mondays are videos of guided nature meditations with Mara Kavanaugh posted every Monday morning on Facebook. For more information, find it on Facebook.

• Fit Fridays are challenges posted every Friday morning on Facebook. Prove the challenge has been completed by commenting on the post with a time-lapse video.

For more information, follow the program on Facebook or call 612-2571.

