He’s back. Mystery writer Michael Connolly’s Harry Bosch is back and I don’t know about you, but I missed him. If you’re a fan, you know all about his broken childhood, his prostitute mother who was murdered, and that he married a CIA agent who was gunned down in a mini mall parking lot, and still has a lovely, smart daughter Maddie who now works for the LAPD.

Harry is a homicide detective with all the respect and authority that comes with the job, but at heart he’s Raymond Chandler’s Philip Marlowe and Dashiell Hammett’s Sam Spade.

Series info “Bosch” An L.A.P.D. homicide detective works to solve the murder of a thirteen-year-old boy while standing trial in federal court for the murder of a serial killer.

Creator: Eric Ellis Overmyer

Stars: Titus Welliver, Jamie Hector, Amy Aquino

Guys of my age grew up with those characters and missed them, and now we’ve got Harry.

You know too, that the last time we saw him, was in season 5, as he was about to have his throat cut and be thrown from a small plane into a large body of water. Of course, he survived. Harry, like Batman and Jake Gittes, always survives.

Harry, (Titus Welliver delivering as usual, a flawless performance) you’ll be happy to know, still lives in that fabulous, impossibly positioned glass walled house overlooking Chandler’s Los Angeles, with his grown daughter “Maddie” (Madison Lintz) who is now out of college, works in the family business.

Harry is still Harry, a blended cocktail of Bogart, Dick Powell and Bob Mitchum, but sans the cheap suits, fedoras and trench coats and dangling cigarettes.

Harry is still a short-sleeved guy who lives with a set of rules, and really tries to live by them. He comes in two colors these days, bronzed skin from standing in the hot Los Angeles sun and adorned with multiple tattoos acquired from stints with the army in Iraq and Afghanistan, and with cropped but still curly grey hair.

Now that that’s out of the way for you newcomers, this is where we find Harry today.

You will be happy to know Harry’s straight and narrow partner Jerry Edgar (Jamie Hector) now has his own thing going on with a Haitian gang and is privately working out some old family secrets.

Harry’s boss, Lt. Grace Billets, (Amy Aquino) is back down the hall, and my two favorite detectives, “Crate and Barrel” (Gregory Scott Cummins and Troy Evans) the “Abbott and Costello” of the LAPD who, thank you very much, have had their retirements stalled are going to be around for another season.

There are a few new faces on board now that haven’t impressed me yet, but I’m delighted to see that tall, dark, fearsome chief Irving (the very dark, ghost-eyed DaJuan Johnson) is still stalking the halls while waiting to run for Mayor.

All I can tell you now is that a dark street execution style murder is in store that is linked up with some missing nuclear material.

Is Los Angeles, having survived the fires and and a year from a deadly virus, facing a nuclear terrorist?

The opening act introduces us to a couple of suspicious FBI agents and a parked car duo assassination.

Get ready fans, for something that will scare you more than not wiping down your door handles.

“Bosch” debuted April 17 on Prime Video.

Watch it with someone you love, sit at least six feet apart, and don’t get any virus on your vest.

J.P. Devine, of Waterville, is a former stage and screen actor.

