LIVERMORE FALLS — Local and state police descended on Main Street on Thursday afternoon, apprehending a man and woman suspected of involvement in a drive-by shooting in Jay.

Police arrested 35-year-old Alicia Beck of Bangor and 35-year-old Arthur Cohen of Waterbury, Conn., on weapons charges.

Both were charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. Cohen was also charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Police said the pair are suspects in the shooting at about 3 p.m. that punched holes into an apartment building on Otis Street in Jay. The bullets entered two separate apartments, police said, although nobody was hit.

Jay Police Chief Richard Caton IV said witnesses reported seeing the two suspects headed toward Livermore Falls in a white SUV with out-of-state plates moments after the shooting.

Livermore Falls police spotted the car in that town minutes later and made a stop near Cumberland Farms. Beck and Cohen were arrested. A third person in the car, a male, was questioned but was not charged, Caton said.

The chief said two guns were recovered. Jay police were assisted by Maine State Police as well as officers from departments in Livermore Falls, Wilton and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.

Video shot on Otis Street in Jay minutes after the shooting showed nearly a dozen police cruisers at the scene, most of them state police vehicles. Part of the road was shut down to traffic and tied off with crime scene tape.

Shortly after Beck and Cohen were arrested, police towed the white SUV to be further processed for evidence.

Caton and his officers remained at the Otis Street scene hours after the shooting was reported. The chief said state police were helping them process evidence as their investigation continued.

Beck and Cohen were taken to the Franklin County Jail where they were being held without bail. Due to previous felony convictions, Cohen was prohibited from possession firearms.

No motive for the shooting was offered.

