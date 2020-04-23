American Rosie the Riveter Association is trying to locate women who worked on the homefront during World War II. Thousands of women worked to support the war effort as riveters, welders, electricians and inspectors in plants. They sewed clothing and parachutes for the military. They were ordnance workers, and in clerical, farming, and many other jobs, such as volunteer workers collecting scrap metals and other critical materials.

These women have stories of their war experiences that are of historical value and perhaps have never been told. American Rosie the Riveter Association would like to acknowledge these women with a certificate and have their stories placed in our archives.

American Rosie the Riveter Association is a patriotic nonprofit organization whose purpose is to recognize and preserve the history and legacy of working women during World War II. This organization was founded in 1998 by Dr. Frances Carter, of Birmingham, Alabama, and now has over 6,500 members nationwide.

If you are a woman (or descendant of a woman) who worked during World War II, or if you are just interested in more information, please check our website www.rosietheriveter.net, call the toll free number 1-888-557-6743, or email [email protected]

Mabel Myrick

corresponding secretary

American Rosie the Riveter Association

Kimberly, Alabama

