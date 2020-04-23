More than 100,000 Mainers have filed initial unemployment claims over the past five weeks as the state and nation experience historic levels of joblessness.
Just over 11,500 Mainers filed initial unemployment claims last week, the lowest weekly total since mid-March. Last week’s claims are still almost 20 times higher than the weekly total in early March, before the coronavirus pandemic threw the economy into an economic tailspin.
Across the country, more than 4.4 million Americans filed for unemployment last week. The total number of people who have filed new unemployment claims now tops 26 million.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the U.S. was 11 percent for the week ending April 11, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. That number does not include self-employed workers, contractors and other workers who are still ineligible for for unemployment benefits in Maine and other states.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Outdoors
Acadia National Park delays some openings until June
-
Business
Maine unemployment claims surpass 100,000 since pandemic began
-
Business
26 million have sought U.S. unemployment benefits since virus hit
-
Business
Jay paper mill restarts two paper machines a week after explosion
-
Nation & World
The Latest: France, soon to lift isolation rules, aims to test 700,000 a week
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.