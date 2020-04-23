Now an additional fear: The return of former Gov. Paul LePage to Augusta (“Paul LePage wants to help Maine cope with COVID-19,” April 20).
It was his pinch-penny administration that left several state departments underfunded and understaffed, contributing to current problems.
The scariest sentence of today: “I’m Paul LePage and I’m here to help.”
Jonathan Robbins
Whitefield
