Now an additional fear: The return of former Gov. Paul LePage to Augusta (“Paul LePage wants to help Maine cope with COVID-19,” April 20).

It was his pinch-penny administration that left several state departments underfunded and understaffed, contributing to current problems.

The scariest sentence of today: “I’m Paul LePage and I’m here to help.”

Jonathan Robbins
Whitefield

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles