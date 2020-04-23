CONCORD, N.H. — A hawk with a head injury and a belligerent ATV driver are just some of the challenges New Hampshire’s Fish and Game conservation officers face in the new season of “North Woods Law.”
The two-hour season premiere airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on the Animal Planet cable channel, but will return to its regular 9 p.m. slot after that.
It features footage from a demanding four-day search for a missing 70-year-old man and what producers call a “moral dilemma” one officer faced when dealing with an ATV operator.
Throughout the season, updates from conservation officers about how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting their work will be posted to Animal Planet social media platforms.
An earlier version of the show focused on the Maine Warden Service and ran four years.
