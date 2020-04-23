FAIRFIELD, Tenn. – Gary George Wentworth, 79, of Fairfield Glade, Tenn. passed away at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Gary was born in Portsmouth, N.H. to George B. and Ruth Wentworth. He graduated from Skowhegan High School in Skowhegan, Maine in 1959. After graduation, Gary joined the US Navy and served for more than 20 years and retired as an E-9 Engineman, Command Master Chief. During his Navy career, Gary served on the USS Greenwich Bay (AVP41) in the Middle East, the USS Chicago (CG11) in the Pacific and off the Vietnam coast, a Navy Recruiter in NY, the USS Antelope (PG86) a Patrol Gunboat off Vietnam, and several commands in VA including ComSubRon 6 Staff, 2 tours on the L.Y. Spear (AS36) where he served as Fleet Diesel Inspector and AMSU NAB Little Creek. While attached to ComSubRon 6 Staff, Master Chief Wentworth assisted in a Naval exercise sinking the USS Tiru SS-426 for Research and Development.Master Chief Wentworth then worked for and retired from Virginia Power and Light Co. (Dominion Resources) being in charge of the Maintenance Traveling Crews and working at both Nuclear and Fossil Fuel Power Stations in the system. After retirement, Gary enjoyed traveling with his family going to all 50 states and Australia, going to ship reunions, playing ball with his dog Fritz and playing golf. He moved to Tennessee in 2006. He was a current member of the Fleet Reserve Association Branch 294, The VFW and American Legion, and previous member of The Moose Club, The Lion’s Club and The Elks. He also served as President of the Rishel Golf Group for 6 years, a member of the Gunboat Association and a Vice President of the Greenwich Bay Association,Gary is survived by his wife of 53 years, Johanna; and his children, daughter Kimberly of Crossville and son, Kevin and wife Breckett of Thurmont, Md. He is also survived by his sisters, Avis Grant of Maine, Dassa (Gerald) Carvey of Virginia, and Eva Gray of Maine. Also surviving are grandson Brian Westfall, II of West Virginia and step-grandchildren Rylee and Nash Ely of Maryland; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; special friends Peter and Cindy Merrill of Tennessee and Lynn Ross of Florida.He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter Kelly; as well as beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.The family would like to thank Hospice of Cumberland County for the care and support given.Mr. Wentworth will be cremated and a Celebration of his Life will be held at a future date.Bilbrey Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

