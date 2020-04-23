BAYPORT, N.Y. – Maureen Maslak, 76, died peacefully with her family by her side at her home in Bayport, N.Y., on April 20, 2020 as a result of Parkinson’s Disease. Maureen was born on Nov. 15, 1943, in Jamaica, N.Y., the daughter of James and Sophie Gertrude McLaughlin. She attended Queen of the Rosary Academy in Amityville and in addition to being a homemaker, worked for the National Association of Letter Carriers, the Amityville School District and C.W. Post College. Maureen lived on Long Island in Hicksville, Levittown and Amityville until she relocated to Rome, Maine in 1993, where she lived until 2016. In Maine, she was an active member of the community and a volunteer wherever needed. Her passion was the environment and the protection of Maine’s pristine lakes and the surrounding countryside. She was named the Belgrade Lakes Association’s Woman of the Year in times past for her efforts. Maureen was an expert photographer. A number of her photos of Maine’s beauty have been published. If there was ever a person who belonged in Maine, it was Maureen. Maureen is survived by her brother James of Fruitland Park, Fla.; her beloved sons Timothy, Kenny and Tom, her daughter-in-law Tracey Walker; her grandchildren Tyler and Elle Maslak, Nicholas and Emily Corace and Chloe Kim; her sister-in-law Judi McLaughlin, as well as her former husband Steve.Maureen is preceded in death by her brother, William Christopher McLaughlin. Because of social distancing rules, no services are planned at this time. A gathering in her honor will be held at a later date. For those wishing to make a donation in her honor, they should be forwarded to theBelgrade Lakes Association 137 Main St.Belgrade Lakes, ME 04918www.belgradelakesassociation.com

