I am reaching out to see if anyone else has noticed the issue of gas price in the Waterville area. I recently went to Bangor and filled my truck for $12 less (for a 24-gallon tank) than it cost in the Waterville/Oakland/Fairfield area. I have lived in this area for the past seven years, prices are always at least 20 cents per gallon higher here, but lately during these troubled times that price difference has gone up to 30-50 cents per gallon higher, with diesel prices higher by $1 or more.

This amounts to price gouging in my opinion, and I know there are laws against this. Residents in the Waterville area should not be paying more for fuel than neighboring Maine communities.

I am currently reaching out to local politicians but so far the only response has been “gas prices are set by the station owners.” This issue needs to be addressed. I can understand some small differences, but 50 cents to $1 more per gallon is just plain gouging.

Tom Davis

Oakland

