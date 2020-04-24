WATERVILLE — Inga Zimba, a junior at Waterville Senior High School, was among the 3% nationally that were recognized for superior performance on the PSAT/ NMSQT, according to a news release from Principal Brian Laramee.
In 2019, approximately 1.5 million students took the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). From the 1.5 million students that took the exam, 50,000 of the highest-scoring students were recognized.
An announcement will be made in September whether she will advance to the Semifinalist phase of the recognition.
Zimba is the daughter of Travis and Yasameen Zimba, of Waterville.
For more information about the National Merit Scholarship Program, visit nationalmerit.org.
