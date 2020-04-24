WATERVILLE — The annual Mid-Maine Chamber Golf Classic tournament, originally scheduled for June 15 at the Waterville Country Club, has been postponed to Tuesday, Aug. 18, with an 11 a.m. shotgun start, according to a news release from the chamber.

Given the current orders relating to COVID-19, the determination was made that it is too early to say when courses and other operations will be allowed to open, so the alternate date was chosen.

Team registrations are being accepted for this prize-laden tournament, with a chance to win $1,000,000. The entrance fee for chamber members is $125 per team member, or $150 for non-chamber team members.

The event is sponsored by Central Maine Power and Maine State Credit Union.

For more information, contact Cindy Stevens at 649-5225 or [email protected].

