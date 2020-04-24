UNITY — The Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association is offering the following online events, according to a news release from the association.

• Our Gardening Q&A will begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, via Zoom.

MOFGA’s Organic Crop Specialist Caleb Goossen will answer questions during these informal conversations. To register for this free conversation, visit mofga.org.

• Women’s Chainsaw Safety Webinar is scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, April 25 and May 2.

The cost is a $25 suggested donation for the pair of sessions, if you are currently able. The webinar is hosted by Forest Stewards Guild in cooperation with association.

• Webinar: Building a New Garden is set to begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 29.

This short online workshop using the Zoom meeting platform will feature Rowen Gorman from Cultivating Community. This free practical talk about how to build a raised-bed garden with lasagna layering methods that use many free and low-cost materials.

For more information, email [email protected], To register, visit 78270.blackbaudhosting.com/78270/Building-a-New-Garden-Webinar.

• Hide Tanning Part 2: Hands-on Tanning (webinar) will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 30, at

Trevanna Grenfell of the Wildwood Path will host the second part of this month’s tanning webinars. The workshop will feature real-time instruction and video-based support. Part 1 (held April 16), explained how to get set up to tan hides at home. During this part 2 workshop, instructors will alternate blocks of time for instruction with blocks of time for participants to work on their own projects — preparing tanning baths, working on hides and setting yourselves up for long-term hide tanning ease.

This workshop is on a sliding scale basis because this is a new format and because many are experiencing financial hardship in these difficult times. Pay what you can afford, keeping in mind MOFGA’s goals are to cover costs, pay instructors and extend this learning opportunity to many in our community.

For more information, email [email protected] and MOFGA website mofga.org.

