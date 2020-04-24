The University of Maine Cooperative Extension and Maine Audubon will offer a four-part series of online classes on using native plants to benefit birds and other wildlife from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, beginning May 6, through May 27, according to a news release from the UMaine Extension, based in Orono.

Participants can learn about backyard ecology, the birds of Maine, and selecting and growing native plants. Instructors include UMaine Extension horticulture professional Pamela Hargest and Maine Audubon director of education Eric Topper.

A suggested donation for the series is $10. To register, visit extension.umaine.edu.

Participants will receive Zoom information after registering. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Becky Gray at 781-6099 or [email protected].

More information on the program, visit extension.umaine.edu.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: