FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Cindy Cook Swift, 69, of Flagler Beach, Fla., passed away April 19, 2020. She was born in Waterville, Sept. 23, 1950, the daughter of Roland and Beverly Cook, of Winslow.She graduated from Winslow High School. She married Terrance Swift of Gardiner, where they resided before moving to Florida.Cindy is survived by her parents; her daughter, Terra Swift; and grandchildren, Issac, Paige and Savannah. She is also survived by her uncle, Gerald Harrison and his wife of Whiting, N.J.; and several cousins.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous