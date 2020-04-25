Brush fires were reported across several counties in coastal and central Maine on Saturday.

Communities reporting brush fires included Jefferson, Union, Sedgwick, Ellsworth, Lewiston, Lisbon, Lisbon Falls, Bethel, Carthage and Mercer.

The Maine Forest Service reminded property owners and others that permits are required to burn brush and even more important during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Keep in mind that if your brush (fire) escapes, you are putting first-responders at risk and taking them away from COVID-19 duties,” the agency warned in its latest wildfire report.

To avoid unnecessary contact with local fire officials during the pandemic, burn permits may be obtained online at maineburnpermit.com.

