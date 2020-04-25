The Alfond Youth and Community Center recently found themselves in need of bread for its Back Pack Program, according to a news release from Christa Lavenson, director of advancement at the Boys & Girls Clubs and YMCA of Greater Waterville at the Alfond Youth & Community Center.

Bread for the Alfond Youth and Community Center’s Back Pack Program is prepared for delivery.

Program organizers reached out to Chef Matt Crate, Culinary Arts Instructor at the Somerset Career & Tech Center, to ask if he had any ideas on where to get bread for our backpacks.

Desiree Sirios, left, and Jay Coelho, front, owners of GRUB Homecooked Meals jumped in to pay for all the ingredients needed for bread for the Alfond Youth and Community Center’s Back Pack Program.

Bread for the Alfond Youth and Community Center’s Back Pack Program cools before it can be packaged.

Without hesitation, Chef Crate offered to bake 200 loaves of bread weekly. His friends and owners of GRUB, Desiree Sirois and Jay Coelho, jumped on board to pay for all the ingredients. Then, Chef Heidi Parent (Season 16 Hell’s Kitchen) and Chef Instructor at Capital Area Tech Center, joined in to help bake.

