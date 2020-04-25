Jan Watson will discuss how recent world events have taken the ideas of “routine” and “normal” and turned them upside down through an interactive session scheduled from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 30, via ZOOM, where a link is needed, according to a news release from the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center.

The ways people interact with one another face-to-face are no longer considered “safe.” Contacts are limited, and there are no directions explaining how to move forward with so much fear and uncertainty. In this presentation, ways to approach life, relationships, and communication, through love instead of fear will be discussed. Those who register can discover how to change their experiences by changing how they view them. Her focus will be taking care of oneself through self-love, forgiveness, and new awareness.

According to the release, Watson is a Registered Nurse and a Doctor of Metaphysical Science. With more than 30 years of work and study in nursing and spirituality, she will address healing on all levels of body, mind, emotions, and spirit to support people in their life journeys by reconnecting them with their inherent peace and balance that is so often missing in life.

To register, call the center at 664-0339 or email [email protected].

