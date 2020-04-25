A 59-year-old Hiram man was shot and killed by Maine State Police during an armed confrontation at his home in the Oxford County town Saturday morning.

Col. John Cote, chief of the state police, said Reed Rickabaugh was shot and killed by two state troopers after a standoff that lasted from 11 p.m. Friday to 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Cote said the Maine State Police Crisis Negotiation and Tactical teams were at the site throughout the night and attempted to contact Rickabaugh in his home on Tripptown Road.

“During the night Mr. Rickabaugh shot at officers multiple times from inside his residence, twice striking vehicles that were occupied by police officers,” Cote said at a press conference Saturday afternoon at the Hiram Fire Department. “Multiple attempts to persuade Mr. Rickabaugh to leave his residence were unsuccessful.”

Cote said at about 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Rickabaugh came out of his residence and an armed confrontation occurred, resulting in Rickabaugh being shot and killed by two members of the State Police Tactical Team, Cpls. G.J. Neagle and Paul Casey.

No police officers were injured during the standoff and armed confrontation, according to state police spokesman Steve McCausland.

The incident will be investigated by the Maine Attorney General’s Office, as is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings. Neagle and Casey have been placed on administrative leave, according to Cote.

Cote could not say how many rounds of gunfire were exchanged Saturday morning.

He also could not provide a motive for Rickabaugh’s actions. “There’s nothing I would want to speculate on at this point,” he said.

Cote said the incident actually began on Thursday night when an Oxford County deputy sheriff investigated a report that shots had been fired from Rickabaugh’s residence, with a bullet striking the house of his neighbor. Rickabaugh would only speak to the deputy sheriff through a closed door.

On Friday night, two deputy sheriffs returned to the Rickabaugh residence to continue the investigation.

“Mr. Rickabaugh answered the door armed with a handgun,” said Cote.

The deputies took cover and ordered him to drop the gun. Cote said, “Mr. Rickabaugh shot at the deputies, striking their vehicle and went back inside his residence.”

Roads around the scene were shut down. A photo of the area from News Center Maine showed well over a dozen police cruisers parked along Tripptown Road.

