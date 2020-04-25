UNITY — Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association seeks applications for the following areas to become part of the 2020 Common Ground Country Fair.

• Livestock —Monday, April 27;

• Speakers and demonstrators — due Friday, May 1; and

• 2021 Poster Contest — submissions must be postmarked by Monday, Aug. 3, or hand delivered by 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10.

Each year, MOFGA hosts a poster design contest to find a design that captures the essence of the Common Ground Country Fair. MOFGA invites Maine residents and MOFGA members (regardless of residence) to submit a design for its Common Ground Country Fair poster. The selected design will be featured on the fair poster, website, T-shirt and promotional literature. The winning artist receives $2,500 and is featured in MOFGA’s quarterly newspaper, “The Maine Organic Farmer and Gardener,” and in various press announcements. Common Ground Country Fair Poster Contest submission packet includes guidelines, technical specifications, eligibility requirements, timeline and entry form.

Also, posters for the 43rd annual Common Ground Country Fair, Sept. 20, 21 and 22, 2019, are available through MOFGA’s online Country Store.

For more information, visit mofga.org, email [email protected] or call 568-4142.

