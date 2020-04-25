CLINTON – Beverly A. Buck, 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Mount Saint Joseph Nursing Home in Waterville, with her daughter and granddaughter by her side. She was born in Fairfield on May 29, 1927, the daughter of the late Scott and Harriet (Lampher) Blackstone.Beverly graduated from Lawrence High School in Fairfield, class of 1945. She worked as a cashier for Des and Genes Market. She enjoyed feeding the birds, her flowers in the spring, going to lunch and time spent with family and friends. Her greatest joy of late was her great-great grandchildren.She was predeceased by her parents; her husband of 50 years, Victor Buck; her second husband, Freeman Elkins; her stepdaughter, Judy Thibeau; her stepson, Caroll Elkins; her brother, Earl Carr; and her sister, Evelyn Morse.Beverly is survived by her daughter, Sherry “Wiggy” Stewart and her husband Lendall; her granddaughters, Laurie Austin and Vicki Fisher and her husband Jamey; her great-granddaughter, Jessica Richards and her daughter Graciana Beverlee; her great-grandson, Christopher Richards and his wife Nichole and their children, Anna, Wyatt and Beckett; her great-grandson, Evan Fisher and his partner Kali Lutz; her great-granddaughter, Abigail Fisher; her sister, Joyce Taylor and her family; her sister-in-law, Annette Buck; as well as extended family members, Eddie and June Ames; her stepchildren, Roland Elkins, Beatrice “Tish” Varney and her husband Earl, Myra Cook, Penny Green and her husband Bill; and several step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; and thanks to Buffy and Caden for their visits.The family would like to thank the staff at Mount Saint Joseph that cared for Beverly and to Beacon Hospice for their care and support. A special thanks also to Wayne Witham for his visit.Graveside services will be held at a later date at Maplewood Cemetery in Fairfield.An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comArrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous