CLINTON – Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and chief Gary Lee Petley, 64, slipped away from our arms and into the arms of his awaiting parents, at home with family by his side on Friday, April 17, 2020 after a courageous battle with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and complications from a bone marrow transplant. He was born March 31, 1956 in Skowhegan, the first of two children of Ferne Lorraine Crocker Petley and Ronald Ernest Petley. Gary attended Carrabec High School where he met his high school sweetheart Kathryn Marie Tyler-Wacome. They married on August 10, 1974 in Madison and shortly thereafter moved to Clinton where together they raised their three children on Town House Hill. They remained married for 45 years. Gary was a hard-working individual who spent his early career at Hathaway Shirt Company in Waterville as an industrial engineer. Following in the footsteps of a long line of Petley firefighters before him, he joined the Clinton Fire Department in 1980 as a volunteer firefighter. He started out as a driver operator, later received his EMT license, and became lieutenant before serving as chief for 25 years until his retirement in 2017. During his tenure as chief, he helped establish the 911 emergency system, won numerous grants (including those from Federal Emergency Management Agency, US Dept. of Homeland Security, and the Stephen & Tabatha King Foundation), upgraded firetrucks, and was involved with the expansion of the fire station. In 2012, he was awarded Fire Chief of the Year by the Maine Fire Chiefs’ Association. He was a lifetime member of the Clinton Fireman’s Association and the Maine Fire Chiefs’ Association where he served on many committees. Community was an important part of Gary’s life. He was an active member of the Clinton Lion’s Club and this year would have marked his 30th year. He served a term as president and he was treasurer for the Clinton Lion’s Club Fair Association for many years. Gary loved his road trips, picnics at the ocean (especially Moose Point State Park and Pemaquid Point), hiking the mountains of Acadia, camping, crossword puzzles, social gatherings involving coffee and sweets, home-cooked meals with the family, his English springer spaniel and rescue cats, mowing his lawn, blueberries, lupines and red geraniums, playing piano, scuba diving, watching the Cowboys, and sitting in his park in his backyard. Most recently, he took an interest in genealogy and would spend hours researching his Petley ancestors and connecting with relatives in New Brunswick, Canada. Gary is survived by his wife Kathryn Petley of Clinton; children Naomi Marie Petley of Waterville, Nathaniel David Petley of Oakland, and Nathalie Victoria Lutz of South Carolina; sister Gail and husband Gerry Smith of Fairfield and their son Adam Smith of Portland; and grandchildren Grace Petley, Kalianna, Lucas, Noah, and Owen Lutz. He was predeceased by his parents. A celebration of life for family and friends will be held and announced at a later date. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.In lieu of flowers,donations may be made in his memory to:Clinton Fireman’s Association PO Box 103 Clinton, ME 04927 ATTN: Tim Fuller

