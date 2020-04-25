SKOWHEGAN – Gloria Shirley Brann, known to all as “Gigi”, passed away suddenly at her home in Skowhegan on April 22, 2020. Gloria was born on April 20, 1931 in Farmingdale, daughter of Lucy P. Andrews and Gilbert Picard.Gloria graduated from Waterville High School in 1949. After the passing of her first husband, Forest Charles Walker in 1955, Gloria supported her two children through any and all jobs she could find, sometimes working two or three at a time. She was employed as an office clerk for Norrwock Shoe, a store clerk for several area businesses, and a nurses aid at the Redington Hospital in Skowhegan. While she was working as a nurses aid at Woodlawn Nursing Home, the state required certification for all such workers. Gloria went back to school as a non-traditional student to become a Certified Nurses Assistant. She worked many years at Woodlawn and Cedar Ridge Nursing Homes and for Home Health. She finally “retired” in 2000 in order to provide childcare to her firstborn great-grandchild while his parents worked. One became two and she continued in this role until 2015 when she was severely injured in a car accident. The caregiver became the cared for when her granddaughter Kathleen and family moved her in until she recovered fully from her injuries. Gloria epitomized the term “Care Giver” as she was the most caring, loving person anyone could ever meet and she never met a stranger.Gloria was a past president and member of the VFW Auxiliary for most of her adult life. She was very active in the Life Church in Norridgewock and served as the official greeter every Sunday, welcoming all who passed through the doors with a smile and big hug. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Besides her mother and first husband, Gloria was predeceased by her son Charles Stillman Walker II.Gloria is survived by two daughters Pamela Safford and Patti-Lynn Brann; two granddaughters Kathleen Edwards and husband Michael and Amber Pomelow and partner Adam Lee; three great-grandchildren Troy Edwards, Hailey Edwards, and Devon Pomelow; as well as her entire church family.Because of social distancing, a celebration of her life will take place at a later date.Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. Anyone who wishes to leave the family messages can do so on our website at www.smartandedwardsfh.comIn lieu of flowers, these who wish to can donate to the ASPCA or Humane Society which she has supportedfor many years

