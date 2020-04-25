WALDOBORO – Warna M. Brann Strout, 75, passed away at home on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was born May 6, 1944 to Warren and Annie Sinclair Brann.She graduated Erskine Academy where she met her beloved friend and husband Edward Strout.She worked for various state departments and retired from the State Treasury with 32 years of service. Upon retirement she did volunteer work and returned to the State Treasury as project and part time support.She is survived by her husband Edward of 56 years; her son Jeffrey and granddog Murphy; three sisters Donna B. McLean and husband Ross, Marion Brann Gidney and Melba B. Brown; along with several nieces and nephews.There will be no funeral services and her ashes will stay with her husband until his passing. Together again their ashes will be scattered over Ocean Point.

