On April 13, 2020, due to health complications, William “Bill” Stanley Daniels passed away with his son by his side. He was a remarkable father, brother, son, uncle, and friend who will be sadly missed by all.He was born on Oct. 29, 1958 at Sisters Hospital in Waterville to Stanley and Pauline Reny Daniels. He was a graduate of Waterville High School, class of 1978. He was a member of the State Champion Rifle Club team. In 1980 he graduated from the National School of Meat Cutting in Toledo, Ohio and spent the first part of his career cutting meat at Giguere’s Market in Waterville. He would then spend the next 31 years as an accomplished meat cutter with Shaw’s Supermarket. He shared his signature grin and personal greetings in the Waterville, Bangor, and Augusta stores.He married Kimberly Michaud and together they had one wondrous son, Christopher Lee Daniels. Fatherhood was Bill’s ultimate joy. He loved waking his son at ungodly hours to drag him to some unknown part of Maine just for the chance to see some wildlife. Bill and Chris spent many summers with the 3rd Maine Infantry, preserving the memory of Maine’s role in the American Civil War through battle reenactments. The Union formed between father and son will live on as his most cherished legacy. Bill “Peng” Daniels was all good things with a side mischief. He gave the biggest hugs that a little Frenchman could give – hugs that will always be felt. He loved the call of the wild and to share that experience with others. His outdoor skills are legendary, as are his wildly animated hunting and fishing stories. A self-guided wilderness hunt in Alaska, with his brother, was the summit of his sportsmanship. His positive outlook on life, even in the toughest of times, was an inspiration. He was the kindest and most respectful person to grace this world. He was a giver, a secret poet, an encyclopedia of historical facts, and the King of canning. He loved his family and friends with all of his heart. May the wonder, devotion, and goodness of Bill continue to shine through all who knew and loved him.William was predeceased by his parents. Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Sarah Drake Daniels; brother John (Jack) A. Daniels, sister and brother-in-law Paula D. and Daniel R. Kany, sister Anne D. Macklin; four nieces and two nephews; and the large, loving extended Reny family.A celebration of life and sharing of “Wild Bill” tales will be held later this summerA Service of the Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home, 8 Elm St., Waterville, Maine 04901

