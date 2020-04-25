Two bald eagles were involved in an altercation in Skowhegan that sent one to a rehabilitation facility Friday afternoon.

Skowhegan police Chief David Bucknam said that Officer Isaac Wacome and Officer Josh York had responded to a report of eagles fighting, likely over territory, at 1:45 p.m. around Dartmouth Street. They worked to secure the injured eagle until game wardens arrived.

Using a plastic tote container, the officers and game warden were able to secure the eagle and brought it to Avian Haven, a wild bird rehabilitation center in Freedom. Diane Winn, a co-founder of Avian Haven, says that the animal is being treated at their facility and sustained several wounds. She noted many of the primary flight feathers on one wing were damaged in the altercation.

A short time after the eagle was rescued, Bucknam said that another injured eagle was found on Waterville Road, but flew off when people tried to intervene.

No humans were injured in the process. Bucknam said that he received a report later in the afternoon about residents seeing a cluster of 10 to 12 bald eagles sitting at a tree near the Kennebec River.

“I wonder if it’s because they got tired of the stay-at-home order,” Bucknam quipped. “The eagles got cooped up and had to let off some steam.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: