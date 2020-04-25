MADISON — Raymond N. Soucy, a lifetime and dedicated member of the American Legion Tardiff-Belanger Post 39, Madison, was presented a certificate from the American Legion National Headquarters for his 75 years of continuous membership. Past Commander of Post 39 Madison H. Ralph Withee made the presentation to Soucy on March 15 , according to a news release from Sharon Mellows, secretary, American Legion Riders Chapter 39.

The Post was first named after Emile Tardiff, a soldier from Madison who died in World War I. The name was changed to Tardiff-Belanger Post 39 after Maurice Belanger who was the first Madison solder to die in World War II.

Soucy is a charter member of the Post. He was commander of Post 39 in 1951. During WWII, Soucy was an Army pilot of the B24 Bomber. He had orders to go into combat, but the war ended before he had to go.

On April 18, Soucy celebrated is 95th birthday with his wife Lauraine, in Madison.

