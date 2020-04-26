Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton has stated that the Chinese “unleashed” the coronavirus, suggesting something sinister. For this to be true, it would mean, I guess, that China infected its own people in order harm others.
Sen. Cotton needs to calm down.
Powers McGuire
Augusta
