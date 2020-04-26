I am a Democrat. I did not think highly of Gov. Paul LePage. However, I think he and the Republican legislators made some good points recently (“Paul LePage wants to help Maine cope with COVID-19,” April 20). I think certain areas of the economy could start very soon to open, carefully with limits and restrictions in some geographic areas of the state. People need to start feeling like they have some control over their life again.
I think Mainers can act responsibly.
We need to hear more from our governor about this. We need to know how state government will respond to new economic realities as well.
By the way, I read that the governor of California plans to keep that state shut down all summer. Is he dreaming?
And to all you Trump supporters: Get your president to start doing something useful, like getting a few million test kits to the states instead of tweeting all the time and leaving it up to the states.
Jim Nelson
Winslow
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Bill Nemitz
Bill Nemitz: A letter, from the heart, to Maine’s summer visitors
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Letters to the Editor
LePage, GOP make good points
-
Opinion
The Maine Millennial: Even in a pandemic, it’s still a dog’s life
-
Columnists
Jim Fossel: Courts should review referendum questions
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.