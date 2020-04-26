UNITY – Gerald “Sandy” W. Sanders of Unity passed away on April 6, 2020. He was born in Aberdeen, Miss. on June 18, 1936 to K.T. Sanders and Frances Ruth Sanders.He spent his early years in the Columbus area, graduating from Stephen D. Lee High School in 1954. Following graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy and spent his working years serving his country, retiring in 1977 from Brunswick Naval Air Station.Throughout his life, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and drinking ice-cold beer. Known for his sense of humor, he was always ready for a party and enjoyed a good time. Gerald is survived by his wife, Ella Mae Sanders; her granddaughter, Jacy Carter; his first wife, Marilyn Sanders and their children, Donald Sanders, Cynthia Langton, and Sandra Mihos; and his many grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at the Central Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Augusta at a later date. In lieu of flowers,contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at parkinson.org

