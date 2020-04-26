BIRMNGHAM, Ala. – Peggy Joyce (Dixon) Walker, 83, passed away April 20, 2020 in Birmingham, Ala. She was born in Brewton, Ala. on Dec. 19, 1936, the daughter of the late Harry and Jewel (Stokes) Dixon. After moving to Maine as a young girl, she grew up in Clinton where she graduated from Clinton High School, then worked for United Airlines in New York City before returning home to marry Loren Fred Walker Sr., also from Clinton, on May 24, 1959. Peggy and Loren were married for 55 years until Loren passed away May 25, 2014. Together they raised a loving family with three children at their home in Benton.Through the years, Peggy enjoyed working as a substitute teacher and real estate agent, but found the greatest joy in doting on her family. In Loren’s retirement years, he and Peggy enjoyed traveling the Eastern states, visiting family and friends with Peggy capturing many endearing memories through photography, one of her biggest hobbies.Although she loved the breathtaking beauty of Maine and being near her sons and their families, Peggy spent the past few years enjoying warmer weather in Alabama near her daughter and her family. We will always remember her beautiful smile, positive attitude, love of singing and dancing and, most of all, the great love and pride she had for her family. Peggy is survived by her son, Loren Walker Jr. and partner Terry Watson, son David Walker and partner Gwen O’Leary, and daughter Angela (Walker) Shook and husband Trevor “Michael”; grandchildren, Justin Walker, Matthew Walker, Broady Walker, Mason Walker and Trevor “Walker” Shook. Peggy was predeceased by her husband Loren; and their son Jeffrey.A graveside service in Clinton and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the care and direction of Johns-Ridout’s Funeral Parlors Birmingham, Ala. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared with the family at www.dignitymemorial.com. In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make a donation in Peggy’s memory to a charity of one’s choice or the American Heart Association.

