AUGUSTA – Mr. Peter Fitts, 62, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at home. He is the life partner of Renee Cote with whom he shared 19 years of companionship. Peter was born May 17, 1957 in Bangor. He is the son of the late Leland A. “Lee” and Sylvia (Percival) Fitts. He grew up in Winslow and attended schools there until moving to Augusta where he graduated from Cony High School. Peter was the owner and operator of Independent Auto as well as a vintage Volvo repair technician for many years. He was passionate about Volvos and he will be remembered for his quote “No Rules No Fools”. Peter had a love for the outdoors, he loved mountain biking, cycling, motorcycles, hiking in Acadia National Park with his family, traveling and Kiaking. He especially enjoyed going to Vienna where he hiked through the Kennebec Highlands. In addition to his longtime companion Renee, Peter is survived by his son, Aaron Fitts and his wife Julia of Bellingham, Wash., his daughter, Shannon Fitts of Augusta, his stepson, R.J. Quirion of New Hampshire; his brothers, David A. Fitts and his wife Nancy of Chelsea, and John H. Fitts of Portland, his sister, Holly J. Fitts of Nashua, N.H.; his three grandchildren, Anthony, Arthur and Harry. Peter is also survived by many nieces and nephews.In keeping with Peter’s wishes there will be no visiting hours. There will be a graveside service in Vassalboro at a date and time to be announced. Arrangements are in the care of the Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, 1 Church Street Augusta. Memories and condolences may be shared at the online guestbook by visiting www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

