WICHITA, Kan. – Theo Field, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Field and Winnifred (Hunter) Field of Madison, passed away on April 12, 2020, after a brief illness in Wichita, Kan.. at the age of 87. She was born in Presque Isle Nov. 29, 1932. She attended Norridgewock schools and graduated from Skowhegan High School in 1950. She retired from San Diego County as a key punch operator. She is survived by her daughters, Nikki (George) Taylor and Diane Doroshuk of Wichita, Kan.; and survived by three sisters and two brothers. She has five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two sisters.Funeral services will be private.

