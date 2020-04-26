BOCA RATON, Fla.- Virginia “Ginny” Kelley, beloved wife of John, cherished mother of Paul, David, Nancy and Mark, mother-in law extraordinaire to Joyce, Michelle, and Sabrina, adored grandmother and “Honey Gu” of Matthew, Andy, Kelley, Mark, Sam, Claudia, John, Kyle and Tyler, great grandmother of Jack and Leo, passed away at her home in Florida on April 12, leaving a life filled with love, laughter, friendships and kindness.Formerly of Belmont Mass., Ginny graduated from Belmont High in 1949, and attended Virginia Intermont College, where she graduated in 1951, after which she took courses at Tufts Medical School.Ginny zealously celebrated life and was often the center of the many lives she touched. An avid golfer, she was a member of the Waterville Country Club, where she served as a director. She was also an equestrian, prolific story teller, accomplished card player of bridge, cribbage, hearts, spades and spit. Ginny loved being surrounded by family and friends. Her joy was contagious. Her favorite word was “wonderful!” We miss her so.She lived in Massachusetts, Connecticut , New York , and Florida, but her home became Maine, specifically East Pond in Oakland, where she loved boating, gardening, loons, sunsets, White Russians, clam bakes, fireworks, and collecting and selling hot tubs. Mainly, she cherished the gatherings of family and friends.A hockey wife and mother, she attended well over a thousand games, from pee wee, bantam, high school, college to professional. She named the New England Whalers of the World Hockey Association, which then became the Hartford Whalers of the National Hockey League. She was very good with names. She enjoyed raising the Stanley Cup, which she got to do five times, courtesy of son Mark and grandson Andy.She also raised standard poodles. She was steadfast in her belief that standard poodles were the best dogs. “Wonderful”. But after her poodle Zsa Zsa gave birth to a litter out of wedlock by a Labrador in 1978 – (she coined them “labradoodles”, ever good at names)- it was only doodles for her thereafter, her last one being her beloved “Hoss”.In addition to her husband John of 67 years, Ginny is survived by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, granddaughters-in-law, Erika, Kate, grandson-in law Norwin, and many loving nieces and nephews.Ginny was predeceased by her parents Edward and Virginia Weedon; her sister Mary Harrington, brother Edward Weedon; and daughter-in-law Sabrina Kelley.She will be deeply missed.She was wonderful.The family would like to thank Hospice and her many caregivers. A service to celebrate her life will be scheduled for the summer at a time to be determined.In honor of her memory, laugh often and love much.In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made in Ginny’s memory to Colby Friends of Hockey by going to colby.edu/give or by mailing a check to: Colby College, 173 Main Street, Waterville, ME 04901 (please indicate the “in memory of” in the comment field online or in the memo field of a check) or to: Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, by mailing a check to 110 East 42nd St., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017 or by going to alzinfo.org/donate/donation_form/ Stories, memories and love can be shared online athttp://www.legacy.com/obituaries/national-cremation/obituary.aspx?n=Virginia-Kelley&lc=1117&pid=196065621&mid=9126978

