WATERVILLE — The Waterville Board of Education is expected Monday to consider adjustments to a proposed school budget for 2020-21 and discuss online learning plans for schools for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and the public can view the session through a link at the school department’s website — wtvl.aos92.org.

Other discussion items include:

• A report by Superintendent Eric Haley about internet connectivity and families.

• Policies dealing with health issues, including emergency first aid, latex, health screening, blood-borne pathogens, communicable and infectious diseases and immunization requirements for students.

Waterville Senior High School Principal Brian Laramee is also expected to make a presentation related to the New England Association of Schools and Colleges.

