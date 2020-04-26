WATERVILLE — The Waterville Board of Education is expected Monday to consider adjustments to a proposed school budget for 2020-21 and discuss online learning plans for schools for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and the public can view the session through a link at the school department’s website — wtvl.aos92.org.
Other discussion items include:
• A report by Superintendent Eric Haley about internet connectivity and families.
• Policies dealing with health issues, including emergency first aid, latex, health screening, blood-borne pathogens, communicable and infectious diseases and immunization requirements for students.
Waterville Senior High School Principal Brian Laramee is also expected to make a presentation related to the New England Association of Schools and Colleges.
