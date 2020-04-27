The Eighth annual Androscoggin Bank Run For Independence virtual event will be held Saturday, May 16. Participants will run wherever they are. Races will begin as usual with the 10K at 8:30 a.m., 5K at 8:45 a.m. and the 1 mile at 9 a.m. Runs will be recognized with photos on Facebook, according to a news release from Independence Association, based in Brunswick.

Choose a 10K, 5K or 1-mile distance, and register at runsignup.com, and keep training.

Proceeds will benefit health and wellness programming at Independence Association. On May 16, photos will be collected and posted to Facebook. Those who use a device to time themselves can send a shot of that so achievement will be celebrated.

To get inspired, check out The Quarantine Backyard Ultra at trailrunnermag.com, which was run virtually in early April, or the Hattiesburg Half Marathon on Facebook — all overachievers on a virtual quest.

For more information, or to help with the event, email Carlene Byron at [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: