NEW VINEYARD — A fire believed to have been started by heat lamps used for chickens destroyed a garage at 324 Basin Road and its contents late Sunday, Fire Chief Doug Churchill said Monday.

The chickens perished in the blaze.

Firefighters from seven towns responded to the report of a structure fire at about 10:59 p.m.

The garage, which was about 20 feet from the house, was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived, Churchill said.

The house was not damaged, he said.

The owner, Damian Wagg, noticed the fire and reported it. There was no insurance on the garage.

Everything in the garage was a total loss, Churchill said.

Firefighters cleared the scene at about 1 a.m. Monday.

Fire departments assisting New Vineyard were Farmington, Industry, New Portland, North Anson, Strong and Temple.

